خطوة سعودية كبيرة لتعزيز الثقافة والفن

Winter Wonderland ❄️ ونتر وندرلاند

It has been Extended until 18th March 2020!

It is way less crowded than it used to be in the past months 👌



🎟: 50 SR during the week and 100 SR on weekends.#winterwonderlandriyadh #riyadhseason #saudiseasons #موسم_الرياض #winterwonderland pic.twitter.com/IwUD36D1EO