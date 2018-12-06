ممثل كوميدي شهير يقدم حفل الأوسكار لعام 2019

فاجأ الممثل الكوميدي كيفن هارت، معجبيه، عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام"، يوم الثلاثاء، بأنه سيقدم حفل الأوسكار المقبل في فبراير/ شباط 2019.
وكتب هارت: "يسعدني جدا القول إنه جاء أخيرا اليوم الذي أقدم فيه حفل الأوسكار".
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
وشارك كيفن هارت في بطولة العديد من الأفلام الناجحة، ومنها "Central Intelligence" من إنتاج 2016، و"Jumanji" (2017).
وتعد جائزة الأوسكار التي تقدمها أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة أرفع الجوائز السينمائية.
يذكر أن العديد من المشاهير قدموا فقرات حفل الأوسكار خلال السنوات الماضية، من أشهرهم إلين ديجينيريس وجيمي كيمل والممثل الكوميدي كريس روك.
وسيقام حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2019، في 25 فبراير المقبل.
