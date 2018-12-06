تسجيل
17:11 06 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2018
مباشر
    بحث
    جائزة الأوسكار

    ممثل كوميدي شهير يقدم حفل الأوسكار لعام 2019

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    منوعات
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0

    أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة، عن مقدم حفل جوائز الأوسكار السينمائية للعام المقبل 2019.

    فاجأ الممثل الكوميدي كيفن هارت، معجبيه، عبر حسابه على موقع "إنستغرام"، يوم الثلاثاء، بأنه سيقدم حفل الأوسكار المقبل في فبراير/ شباط 2019.

    وكتب هارت: "يسعدني جدا القول إنه جاء أخيرا اليوم الذي أقدم فيه حفل الأوسكار".

    View this post on Instagram

    For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars

    A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 4, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

    وشارك كيفن هارت في بطولة العديد من الأفلام الناجحة، ومنها "Central Intelligence" من إنتاج 2016، و"Jumanji" (2017). 

    وتعد جائزة الأوسكار التي تقدمها أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة أرفع الجوائز السينمائية. 

    يذكر أن العديد من المشاهير قدموا فقرات حفل الأوسكار خلال السنوات الماضية، من أشهرهم إلين ديجينيريس وجيمي كيمل والممثل الكوميدي كريس روك.

    وسيقام حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2019، في 25 فبراير المقبل. 

    انظر أيضا:

    أكاديمية "الأوسكار" تتراجع عن الموافقة على جائزة "أفضل فيلم شعبي"
    "سبوتنيك" تحاور مخرج فيلم "يوم الدين" المرشح من مصر للمنافسة على الأوسكار
    تعرف على العرب المدعوين من أكاديمية الأوسكار لنيل عضويتها
    مقدم حفل الأوسكار يسخر من أخطاء ترامب الإملائية المتكررة على "تويتر"
    أحلام تغني على مسرح "الأوسكار"
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    أفلام, سينما, أخبار الأوسكار, الأوسكار, حفل الأوسكار, جائزة الأوسكار, جوائز الأوسكار, هوليوود, مشاهير, أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة, كيفين هارت, أمريكا, الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik

    الأخبار

    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار

    مولتيميديا

    مشروع معماري لمحطة كهرباء Länsisalmi في فنلندا، الذي فاز في فئة مشروع المباني المكتملة للطاقة الانتاجية وإعادة التدوير
    جوائز أوسكار لأفضل المباني لعام 2018
    لساني عدوي: تغريدات ترامب تصيب مؤشرات السوق
    "لساني عدوي"... تغريدات ترامب تصيب مؤشرات السوق
    مشروع الطاقة الشمسية 2030 السعودي
    مشروع "الطاقة الشمسية 2030" السعودي
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك