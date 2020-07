تمرينات يوغا سهلة وبسيطة يمكنها تقوية المناعة وحمايتك من كورونا

Surya Namaskar means salutations to Lord Surya.

It is beautiful weave of the physical,emotional,physiological,spritiual aspect.

It comprises of 12 vital postures that work on the spine and the major muscles of the body to give strength and flexibility.

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/6EjPDOeh5s

— Priyamvada🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Priyamvada22S) April 17, 2020