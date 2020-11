مركبة فضائية يابانية بحمولة "ثمينة جدا" تصل الأرض بعد سنوات في المجرة... صور وفيديو

It's now Nov. 26 in Japan



This day in 2005 spacecraft Hayabusa landed on an asteroid Itokawa to collect its sample.



Currently Hayabusa2 is on the mission to collect samples of asteroid Ryugu, and actually returning to the earth in about 10 dayshttps://t.co/bB3H9kxUdm pic.twitter.com/vUArbQ1iK5