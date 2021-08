ضجة في الأولمبياد بعد اتهام عداءة أفريقية بأنها رجل... عنصرية أم خلل طبي؟

Remember the people you aren’t seeing at the olympics today.

Castor Semenya

Christine Mboma

Beatrice Masilingi

3 black cis women who were barred from the Olympics for not taking birth control to lower their natural testosterone because of trans panic.

