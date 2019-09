ظريف يوجه دعوة إلى أمريكا بعد رحيل "أكبر داعية للحرب"

As the world—minus 3 or 2 panicked cohorts—was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of #B_Team's henchman in the White House, Pompeo & Mnuchin declared further escalation of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.

Thirst for war—maximum pressure—should go with the warmonger-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/im8gXJIxEn

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 11, 2019