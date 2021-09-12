غوتيريش: السلام هو الطريق الوحيد لمستقبل مستدام

وكتب غوتيريش، على "تويتر"، اليوم الأحد: "تحقيق السلام أمر ممكن وضروري".
وتابع: "السلام هو الطريق الوحيد حتى تتمكن كل شعوب العالم من العبور إلى المستقبل بأمان".
Peace is possible.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 12, 2021
Peace is necessary.
Peace is the only pathway to a sustainable future. For all people in all countries.
وفي تدوينة سابقة، أمس السبت، تحدث غوتيريش، عن أهمية تكاتف الجهود العالمية لحل المشاكل التي تواجه سكان العالم.
وكتب: "لدي إيمان بأن قدرة العقل البشري على حل المشاكل ليس لها حدود".
As an engineer, I believe in the infinite capacity of the human mind to solve problems.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 11, 2021
Our Common Agenda is a starting point for our joint efforts to tackle the biggest problems we face, and fulfil the hopes and expectations of the people we serve. pic.twitter.com/BeMSsjETN8
وتابع: "لدينا أجندة عمل مشتركة تمثل نقطة يمكن الانطلاق منها بجهود مشتركة للتعامل مع أكبر المشاكل التي تواجهنا".
وتابع: "يمكننا أن نفعل ذلك لنلبي احتياجات الشعوب التي نعمل على خدمتها ونحقق ما يرجونه منها".
