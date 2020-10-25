بسبب إطلالة جريئة وملابس غير لائقة لابنة فاروق الفيشاوي... إحالة هند الحناوي إلى المحكمة

وأشار موقع "لها" إلى أن أحمد الفيشاوي قرر أن يرفع دعوى قضائية ضد هند الحناوي، بسبب صور وصفها بـ"غير اللائقة" ظهرت بها ابنته لينا الفيشاوي في الاحتفال بعيد ميلادها الـ16.
وقال الفيشاوي في الدعوى القضائية إن ابنته لينا ظهرت بملابس مكشوفة، واتهم طليقته هند الحناوي في دعوى قضائية بأنها غير أمينة على تربية ابنتيهما.
وأحالت النيابة العامة هند الحناوي لجلسة محاكمة جنائية عاجلة، بسبب ما وصف بأنها جريمة "تعريض الطلفة لينا للخطر".
ونقل موقع "لها" عن سناء لحظي، محامية، أحمد الفيشاوي، قولها: "هذا الحكم جاء بسبب ما قامت به الصغيرة من نشر صور غير لائقة، وعدم دخولها مصر منذ أكثر من 6 سنوات، وهو الأمر الذي أدى إلى قطع صلة الرحم بينها وبين والدها وأسرته".
View this post on Instagram
How can it even be possible that 16 years have passed since the first time I held you in my arms! I remember every detail as if it was only yesterday. The day you were born, a new #love was born inside me; so #fierce , so #unbreakable ; so #unending ; and so #unconditional. I am so #lucky to be your #mom. I must have done something right in my #life to have been #blessed with a #daughter like you ❤️. I am incredibly proud of you @leenaalfishawyofficial. I admit I have been hard on you at times. I admit I always set very high expectations that sometimes felt impossible to achieve ... well ... you have never disappointed 😃. I want you to always keep that #confidence and continue to try new things and meet new people ... you never know what door will open if you put yourself out there! You will make #mistakes but it’s ok because that is how you will learn. I’ve certainly made my share of them and still am. But they have created the path to the amazing #life I have today with YOU! To be honest, you’ve certainly taught me more than I’ve taught you. You’ve taught me #patience #forgiveness and #unconditionallove. I admire your strength and your ability to keep moving forward never allowing anyone or anything to drag you down. I hope your #birthday is everything you dreamed it could be and I promise you a bigger one after #lockdown ! YOUR STORY IS JUST BEGINNING... I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU WRITE IT ❤️ #thehindelhinnawy #leenaalfishawyofficial #sixteenthbirthday #family #love #UK #2020
وأوضحت لحظي أن أحمد الفيشاوي حصل في السابق على حكم من محكمة الخليفة، بأن ما تتلقاه لينا الفيشاوي من تعليم في بريطانيا يتنافى مع تعاليم الدين الإسلامي.
وأضافت بقولها "كل تلك المخالفات التي ترتكبها هند الحناوي، تأتي وسط انشغالها برفع قضايا نفقة ضد والد الطلفة ومحاولتها حبسه بسبب جرم لم يرتكبه".
وأكملت محامية الفيشاوي قائلة "الأم ليس لها صفة قانونية على الصغيرة، والجدة للأم التي صدر لها حكم ضم من عام 2017، ولم تنفذه ولم تدخل الصغيرة مصر منذ 6 أعوام، والجدة تتقاضى أجر حاضنة ونفقة مأكل وملبس للصغيرة، وهي أساسا تعيش هنا بمصر وتترك الصغيرة تعيش مع زوج أمها الغريب عنها بإنجلترا، ومشغولين بأمرين هما تقاضي أموال من الأب أو حبسه".
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)