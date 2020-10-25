بسبب إطلالة جريئة وملابس غير لائقة لابنة فاروق الفيشاوي... إحالة هند الحناوي إلى المحكمة

View this post on Instagram

How can it even be possible that 16 years have passed since the first time I held you in my arms! I remember every detail as if it was only yesterday. The day you were born, a new #love was born inside me; so #fierce , so #unbreakable ; so #unending ; and so #unconditional. I am so #lucky to be your #mom. I must have done something right in my #life to have been #blessed with a #daughter like you ❤️. I am incredibly proud of you @leenaalfishawyofficial. I admit I have been hard on you at times. I admit I always set very high expectations that sometimes felt impossible to achieve ... well ... you have never disappointed 😃. I want you to always keep that #confidence and continue to try new things and meet new people ... you never know what door will open if you put yourself out there! You will make #mistakes but it’s ok because that is how you will learn. I’ve certainly made my share of them and still am. But they have created the path to the amazing #life I have today with YOU! To be honest, you’ve certainly taught me more than I’ve taught you. You’ve taught me #patience #forgiveness and #unconditionallove. I admire your strength and your ability to keep moving forward never allowing anyone or anything to drag you down. I hope your #birthday is everything you dreamed it could be and I promise you a bigger one after #lockdown ! YOUR STORY IS JUST BEGINNING... I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU WRITE IT ❤️ #thehindelhinnawy #leenaalfishawyofficial #sixteenthbirthday #family #love #UK #2020