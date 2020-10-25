تسجيل
13:20 GMT25 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2020
مباشر
    بحث
    كوفيد-19
    عدد المصابين:
     
    عدد المتعافين:
     
    عدد الوفيات:
     
    JHU CSSE

    بسبب إطلالة جريئة وملابس غير لائقة لابنة فاروق الفيشاوي... إحالة هند الحناوي إلى المحكمة

    © AFP 2020 / STR
    منوعات
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0
    تابعنا عبر
    https://cdnarabic1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104245/15/1042451567_0:132:1861:1179_1200x675_80_0_0_16b01560b9f6114247634e60dcd3a7a5.jpg
    عربي - أخبار وآراء وراديو Sputnik
    https://arabic.sputniknews.com/mosaic/202010251046959001-%D8%A8%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A8-%D8%A5%D8%B7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%AC%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A6%D8%A9-%D9%88%D9%85%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D8%BA%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%82%D8%A9-%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%A9-%D9%81%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%B4%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%8A-%D8%A5%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A9-%D9%87%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%8A-%D8%A5%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85%D8%A9/

    كشفت تقارير صحفية عربية أنه تمت إحالة هند الحناوي، إلى المحاكمة، بسبب إطلالة وصفت بالجريئة وملابس وصفت بـ"غير اللائقة" لابنتها وابنة أحمد الفيشاوي.

    وأشار موقع "لها" إلى أن أحمد الفيشاوي قرر أن يرفع دعوى قضائية ضد هند الحناوي، بسبب صور وصفها بـ"غير اللائقة" ظهرت بها ابنته لينا الفيشاوي في الاحتفال بعيد ميلادها الـ16.

    وقال الفيشاوي في الدعوى القضائية إن ابنته لينا ظهرت بملابس مكشوفة، واتهم طليقته هند الحناوي في دعوى قضائية بأنها غير أمينة على تربية ابنتيهما.

    وأحالت النيابة العامة هند الحناوي لجلسة محاكمة جنائية عاجلة، بسبب ما وصف بأنها جريمة "تعريض الطلفة لينا للخطر".

    ونقل موقع "لها" عن سناء لحظي، محامية، أحمد الفيشاوي، قولها: "هذا الحكم جاء بسبب ما قامت به الصغيرة من نشر صور غير لائقة، وعدم دخولها مصر منذ أكثر من 6 سنوات، وهو الأمر الذي أدى إلى قطع صلة الرحم بينها وبين والدها وأسرته".

    View this post on Instagram

    How can it even be possible that 16 years have passed since the first time I held you in my arms! I remember every detail as if it was only yesterday. The day you were born, a new #love was born inside me; so #fierce , so #unbreakable ; so #unending ; and so #unconditional. I am so #lucky to be your #mom. I must have done something right in my #life to have been #blessed with a #daughter like you ❤️. I am incredibly proud of you @leenaalfishawyofficial. I admit I have been hard on you at times. I admit I always set very high expectations that sometimes felt impossible to achieve ... well ... you have never disappointed 😃. I want you to always keep that #confidence and continue to try new things and meet new people ... you never know what door will open if you put yourself out there! You will make #mistakes but it’s ok because that is how you will learn. I’ve certainly made my share of them and still am. But they have created the path to the amazing #life I have today with YOU! To be honest, you’ve certainly taught me more than I’ve taught you. You’ve taught me #patience #forgiveness and #unconditionallove. I admire your strength and your ability to keep moving forward never allowing anyone or anything to drag you down. I hope your #birthday is everything you dreamed it could be and I promise you a bigger one after #lockdown ! YOUR STORY IS JUST BEGINNING... I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH YOU WRITE IT ❤️ #thehindelhinnawy #leenaalfishawyofficial #sixteenthbirthday #family #love #UK #2020

    A post shared by Hind Elhinnawy (@thehindelhinnawy) on

    وأوضحت لحظي أن أحمد الفيشاوي حصل في السابق على حكم من محكمة الخليفة، بأن ما تتلقاه لينا الفيشاوي من تعليم في بريطانيا يتنافى مع تعاليم الدين الإسلامي.

    وأضافت بقولها "كل تلك المخالفات التي ترتكبها هند الحناوي، تأتي وسط انشغالها برفع قضايا نفقة ضد والد الطلفة ومحاولتها حبسه بسبب جرم لم يرتكبه".

    وأكملت محامية الفيشاوي قائلة "الأم ليس لها صفة قانونية على الصغيرة، والجدة للأم التي صدر لها حكم ضم من عام 2017، ولم تنفذه ولم تدخل الصغيرة مصر منذ 6 أعوام، والجدة تتقاضى أجر حاضنة ونفقة مأكل وملبس للصغيرة، وهي أساسا تعيش هنا بمصر وتترك الصغيرة تعيش مع زوج أمها الغريب عنها بإنجلترا، ومشغولين بأمرين هما تقاضي أموال من الأب أو حبسه".

    انظر أيضا:

    أحمد الفيشاوي يتعرض للتنمر في أحدث ظهور منزلي له
    رغم انتهاء تسجيلها... أحمد الفيشاوي يوضح سبب تأخره في طرح الأغنية التي يهاجم فيها محمد رمضان
    أحمد الفيشاوي يسخر من تشبيه محمد رمضان بمايكل جاكسون... فيديو
    بعد الحكم بحبسه... أحمد الفيشاوي يهاجم هند الحناوي بمقطع فيديو
    كشفتها طليقته هند الحناوي.. قضية نسب جديدة تلاحق الفنان أحمد الفيشاوي
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    إطلالة فاضحة, إطلالة, صور, أحمد الفيشاوي
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Sputnikالتعليق بواسطة Facebook
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    الإسباني خورخي برادو غارسيا سيبو، يصل خط النهاية ليفوز ببطولة الجائزة الكبرى MXGP، في إطار بطولة كأس العالم لركوب الدراجات النارية، في لوميل، بلجيكا 21 أكتوبر 2020
    صورة طريفة لترامب... أبرز الأحداث المصورة خلال الأسبوع من "سبوتنيك"
    مفاجأت 2020... هل ينتظرنا المزيد؟
    مفاجأت 2020... هل ينتظرنا المزيد؟
    مواصفات هواتف آيفون 12
    مواصفات هواتف آيفون 12
    تسجيل
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك