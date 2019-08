حكاية صورة محمد صلاح مع طفل ينزف من وجهه... وتعليق أسرة المصاب

🤕 11 year-old Louis Fowler crashed into a lamppost & suffered a broken nose as he ran to keep up with @MoSalah’s car outside Melwood.



🤔 What does @MoSalah do when he spots the kid?



📸 Gets out of his car, checks if the boy is fine & poses for a photo with him.



👏 Class act. pic.twitter.com/VFB6ODivdS