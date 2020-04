المسيحيون الأمريكيون يحتفلون بعيد قيامة غير عادي

"You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here."

Mark 16:6

Despite the uncertainty, fear, anxiety, and isolation, we place our hope in the resurrection. Praying that we'd be filled with joy on a unique, but no less sacred #EasterSunday. pic.twitter.com/x1Nu4GAGRQ

— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) April 12, 2020